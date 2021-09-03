Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock opened at GBX 105.73 ($1.38) on Friday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £425.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 11.67 and a quick ratio of 10.56.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

