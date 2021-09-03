TrueDeck (TDP) One Day Volume Tops $42,341.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $325,256.20 and $42,341.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00787549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046805 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.