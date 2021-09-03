TrueFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.66 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $80.71 million and approximately $27.66 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00123691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00789709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046892 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

