TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.50. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 2,875 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

