TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.47. TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.