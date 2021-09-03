Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 154,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,533% from the average session volume of 4,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17.

About Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

