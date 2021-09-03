Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce sales of $677.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $447.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO opened at $358.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.25. Twilio has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

