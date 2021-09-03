Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Trading 15.3% Higher

Shares of Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) traded up 15.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 41,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 635,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

