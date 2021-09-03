Ubex Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $809,798.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00495008 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001079 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.