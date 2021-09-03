Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 62,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 103,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

