Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale Sells 3,252 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UCTT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,584. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

