Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.05 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $268.05 million and $6.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.33 or 0.01418864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00705302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.99 or 0.00351541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

