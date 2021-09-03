UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading 1,036.4% Higher

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) traded up 1,036.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 20,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 12,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

UMeWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform.

