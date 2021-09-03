UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.89

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 5380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.