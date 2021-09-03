Unibright Price Tops $3.53 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $529.94 million and $3.20 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00060808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00784647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.