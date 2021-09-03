Unido EP Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $653,173.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00155345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.07806532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,177.73 or 0.99973798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.08 or 0.00817041 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.