Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.05 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $13.53 or 0.00026666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00345692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

