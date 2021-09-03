Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $129,741.98 or 2.59935816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $39.18 million and approximately $18,723.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00789888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046988 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

