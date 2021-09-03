United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report $8.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.85 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $26.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $45.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

