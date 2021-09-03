UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $421.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.38 and a 200-day moving average of $392.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

