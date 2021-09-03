UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

