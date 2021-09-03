Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,458 shares of company stock valued at $91,926,552 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.52. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

