Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $278,200.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 133,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,936. The stock has a market cap of $426.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -71.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

