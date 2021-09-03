Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,497. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

