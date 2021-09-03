Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 20,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.41. 1,812,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,115,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

