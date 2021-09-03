Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 20,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.41. 1,812,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,115,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
