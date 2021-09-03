UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $14.30 on Friday. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.76.

TIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UP Fintech stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

