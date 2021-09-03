uPlexa (UPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $615,314.17

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $615,314.17 and $431.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

