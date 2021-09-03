Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $28,178,750.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UPST traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $254.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

