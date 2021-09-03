US Bancorp DE Acquires 13,566 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

