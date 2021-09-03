US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,016 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $347.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.42. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.34 and a 52-week high of $349.47.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

