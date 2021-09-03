US Bancorp DE Acquires 43,104 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 2.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 484,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $28.96 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

