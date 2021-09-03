US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.82% of Kirkland’s worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $304.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

