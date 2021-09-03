US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,221,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,805,000 after buying an additional 312,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ameren by 210.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ameren by 16.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ameren stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.