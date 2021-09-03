US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

