US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

