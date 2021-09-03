US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 9.37% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBDD opened at $26.94 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.