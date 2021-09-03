US Bancorp DE Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $538,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

