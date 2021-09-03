US Bancorp DE Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

