US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $152.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

