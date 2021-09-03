US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $109.64.

