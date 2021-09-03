US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,497 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

