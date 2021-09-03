US Bancorp DE Purchases 18,860 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Upwork worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,755. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

