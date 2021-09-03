US Bancorp DE Raises Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 40.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $73.81 on Friday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKX. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

