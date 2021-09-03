US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $182.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.