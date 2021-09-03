US Bancorp DE Sells 12,017 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

