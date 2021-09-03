US Bancorp DE Sells 13,352 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,695 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Foot Locker worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

