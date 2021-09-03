US Bancorp DE Sells 15,768 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 439,197 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,500,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $117.28 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.