US Bancorp DE Sells 249 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $479.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

