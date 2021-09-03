US Bancorp DE Sells 2,777 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $302.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

