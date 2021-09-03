US Bancorp DE Sells 7,125 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

